Man arrested for allegedly trespassing, attempting to commit theft

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Jan 6) for allegedly trespassing in order to commit a theft, said police in a news release on Saturday.

Police received a report on Friday at around 12.14pm that a man had been seen in a unit along West Coast Crescent in an attempt to commit theft. The man fled after being spotted, police said in a statement.

Officers identified and arrested the man along West Coast Crescent later that day at around 3.15pm. Investigations are ongoing.

The offence of House Trespass in order to commit Theft under Section 451 of the Penal Code, Chapter 224 carries an imprisonment term which may extend to seven years and a fine.





