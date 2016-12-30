Man arrested for armed robbery at Bishan St 14 and Braddell Road

SINGAPORE: A 21-year-old man was on Friday (Dec 30) arrested on suspicion of being involved in two armed robbery cases.



Police said that on Nov 29, a 64-year-old man lodged a report after he was robbed of his cash and mobile phone by a man armed with a sharp object, along Bishan Street 14.

On Dec 1, a 34-year-old man lodged a report after he was robbed of his wallet along Braddell Road.

Police officers established the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Friday at about 4pm at Blk 113, Jalan Bukit Merah.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted, he faces a jail term of up to 10 years, and at least 12 strokes of the cane.