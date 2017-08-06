Man arrested for assaulting NEA enforcement officer in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for using criminal force on an enforcement officer from the National Environment Agency (NEA), said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in a media release on Sunday (Aug 6).

The suspect was caught littering at Woodlands Square on Jul 18 by two NEA enforcement officers. While the officers were speaking to him, the suspect "pushed one of the officers and fled", said SPF.

The man was arrested on Jul 26 after officers from the Jurong Police Division established his identity through ground enquiry and CCTV images.

If found guilty, the suspect can be jailed up to four years, fined or both.