Man arrested for attempted rape, robbery at Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a woman before robbing another on the same day, the police said in a media statement on Tuesday (Mar 14).

Police said they were alerted to the first case at 12.50pm on Sunday. A 37-year-old woman said a male stranger covered her face with a towel and pushed her into a hotel room along Orchard Road. "Following a struggle, the unknown man fled the room," police added.

At about 5.50pm that day, a 48-year-old woman reported that an unknown man entered a lift with her at a shopping outlet along Orchard Road and used a towel to cover her face. He attempted to grab her handbag and after a struggle, fled with the woman's mobile phone, police said.

Officers from Tanglin Division, the Criminal Investigation Department and Police Intelligence Department worked together to identify the suspect. He was arrested within 24 hours of the attempted rape.

Police said the man will be charged in court on Wednesday for attempted aggravated rape and robbery with hurt.