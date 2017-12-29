Man arrested for attempting to rob taxi driver with penknife

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man who tried to rob a taxi driver with a penknife was arrested for attempted armed robbery on Thursday (Dec 28).



Police said that the incident happened around 4am near City Plaza at Geylang Road.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the taxi driver picked the suspect up from Punggol. When they arrived at City Plaza, the man refused to leave the taxi.

He then demanded money from the taxi driver and took out a penknife. After a short dispute, the man fled the scene.



The 52-year-old victim then alerted police officers who were patrolling nearby. Police officers arrested the suspect at 5.50am on the same day.

If found guilty of attempted armed robbery, he can be jailed between two and seven years, and given at least 12 strokes of the cane.

