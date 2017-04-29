Man arrested for attempting to snatch pregnant woman's wallet

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Apr 29) for allegedly attempting to snatch a pregnant woman's wallet at Block 35 Bedok South Avenue 2.

In a media release, police said a woman made a police report at about 8.55pm on Friday night, saying a man sharing a lift with her had tried to snatch her wallet as she exited.

The suspect then fled when the woman, who Channel NewsAsia understands to be in her last trimester of pregnancy, shouted for help.



With the help of footage from police cameras, police identified the suspect and arrested him at Tampines MRT station on Saturday.

He will be charged in court on Monday. If convicted, the suspect may be sentenced to a jail term of one to seven years, and may also be caned.