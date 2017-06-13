Man arrested for breaking into Bukit Panjang mobile phone shop twice

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man accused of breaking into a mobile phone shop twice has been arrested, said the police in a news release on Tuesday (Jun 13).

The suspect allegedly broke into the shop at Greenridge Shopping Centre in Bukit Panjang on May 19 and 21, and stole about S$15,500 worth of mobile phones.

According to a Facebook post warning potential buyers to look out for the phones' unique 15-digit code when buying on the resale market, the stolen phones include brand new iPhone7 and iPhone 7 Plus sets and an iPhone 6S.







The suspect was arrested at Bukit Panjang Road on Monday and will be charged in court on Wednesday, police said.

If convicted of housebreaking and theft by night, he faces a jail term of up to 14 years and a fine.