Man arrested for cheating e-scooter buyers on Carousell

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man has been arrested for duping victims into buying e-scooters which he did not deliver, said police on Tuesday (Sep 26).

Several victims lodged police reports between Sep 5 and Sep 24 saying they had ordered e-scooters at attractive prices on Carousell, but the goods were not delivered. They were also unable to contact the seller whom they transferred the payment to.

Police identified the suspect and arrested him on Monday along Yishun Avenue 6.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday with the offence of cheating, and if found guilty, he could face a jail term of up to 10 years and a fine.

In its statement, police advised the public to take precautions when shopping online and be wary of people selling items for prices that sound too good to be true.



Order online from authorised retailers and if possible, payment should only be made on delivery, it added.

