Man arrested for cheating hawker by pretending to be Shin Min journalist

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for pretending to be a Shin Min newspaper journalist and cheating a hawker at Pek Kio Market and Food Centre out of S$500.

The police arrested the 39-year-old at Blk 112 Bukit Purmei on Tuesday (Jun 27). They had received a report from the victim last Thursday, who said that the suspect had mispresented himself as a journalist to get the victim to pay for advertising.

Once payment was made, the man could not be contacted.

In a Facebook post in Chinese last Friday, Shin Min said it had made a police report after receiving reports about the man. According to Shin Min, the man had approached food vendors saying that he could issue 10 "culinary certificates" to them, and that the vendors could benefit from advertisements in newspapers, magazines and online.

Shin Min added it "would like to clarify that it did not send anyone to sell such packages and hoped that businesses would be alert about this".

The suspect will be charged on Thursday for an offence of cheating. If he is found guilty, he could be jailed up to 10 years or fined.

Police investigations are ongoing.