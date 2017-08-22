Man arrested for fatal e-bike hit-and-run accident

SINGAPORE: Police on Tuesday (Aug 22) said a 49-year-old man has been arrested for alleged involvement in a fatal hit-and-run accident involving an e-bike.



Police released photos of the suspect the day before, and had urged people with information to come forward.

The suspect is believed to have collided with a 78-year-old man outside McDonald's at Jalan Bukit Merah, towards Queensway, at about 6.35am last Thursday.

Police said the e-bike rider left the scene before officers arrived.

The pedestrian suffered serious head injuries and died on Saturday.

Police investigations are ongoing.

