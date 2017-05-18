Man arrested for housebreaking, stealing 4 birds worth S$2,000

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was arrested for breaking into a unit and stealing four birds worth about S$2,000, the police said in a news release on Thursday (May 18) night.



Last Saturday, the police received a report of the break-in, which took place at a unit along Sungei Tengah Road.

Officers from Jurong Police Division arrested the suspect along Potong Pasir Ave 1 on Wednesday and recovered the stolen birds.



The suspect will be charged on Friday with housebreaking and theft by night. If convicted, he can be jailed up to 14 years and fined.

