Man arrested for importation of counterfeit bags worth more than S$11,000 for trade

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in the importation of counterfeit bags for the purpose of trade, police said in a statement on Sunday (Oct 1).

A total of 200 bags and luggage were detained on Sep 18 by Singapore Customs officers after they inspected a consignment suspected to contain trademark-infringing goods, the statement said, adding that the brand owners confirmed that they were counterfeit.

A total of 318 counterfeit bags with an estimated street value of S$11,680 were seized after the Singapore Customs referred the matter to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for follow-up.

"Officers from CID conducted extensive enquiries over several days. On Sep 26, officers from CID and Singapore Customs conducted raids at a warehouse in Jurong Port Road as well as a residential unit in Punggol, resulting in the arrest of the suspect," the statement added.



Investigations are ongoing.

Persons found guilty of importing, possessing or distributing goods with falsely applied trade mark for the purpose of trade may be sentenced up to a maximum fine of $100,000, or an imprisonment term of up to five years, or both.

