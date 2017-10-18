Man arrested for leaving unattended bag at Outram Park, Farrer Park MRT stations

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man was arrested for causing public alarm after he left a bag unattended at Farrer Park and Outram Park MRT stations on the North-East Line on Monday (Oct 16).



The man left the bag at one of the exits of Farrer Park MRT station at about 12.25pm, according to a police news release issued on Wednesday. He later collected the bag and left the station before the arrival of officers.

On the same afternoon at about 2.10pm, police were alerted to another case of an unattended bag at Outram Park MRT station.



While investigations were ongoing, the 37-year-old man approached the officers and claimed ownership of the bag.



"The bag contained a laptop, mobile phones and computer-related paraphernalia. Further investigations revealed that the man was the same person who had earlier left his bag at Farrer Park MRT station," police said.



Preliminary investigations suggest that the man had intentionally left his bag inside the two MRT stations while he went to run errands. Police investigations are still ongoing.

If convicted, he may be fined up to S$1,000.