Man arrested for leaving unattended bags at Aljunied MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested for causing public alarm after he left two bags unattended at Aljunied MRT station on Friday (Jun 16).

The police were alerted to the unattended bags at the train station shortly after 10am.



With the information provided by the SMRT staff, officers from the Bedok Police Division and Public Transport Security Command traced and detained the owner of the bags near the station.



Preliminary investigations showed that the man had intentionally left his bags at the station and gone to a nearby coffee shop.



The two bags were later found to contain personal clothing and food items.



Police investigations are ongoing. If convicted, he may be fined up to S$1,000.

This is the fourth case involving unattended bags at MRT stations, since the SGSecure movement was launched.



In April, Chinese national Wang Jianpo left a suitcase at the Hougang MRT station platform while he ran an errand, sparking a security scare which temporarily shut down the station. He received the maximum fine of S$1,000.

In May, two men were arrested for causing public alarm by leaving their bags unattended at the concourse of Aljunied MRT station while they went to the toilet. On Jun 7, a 34-year-old man was caught for the same offence after leaving a luggage bag at the bicycle bay of Admiralty MRT station.