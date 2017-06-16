Man arrested for leaving unattended bags at Aljunied MRT station

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man was arrested for causing public alarm after he left two bags unattended at Aljunied MRT station on Friday (Jun 16).

The police were alerted to the unattended bags at the train station shortly after 10am.



With the information provided by the SMRT staff, officers from the Bedok Police Division and Public Transport Security Command traced and detained the owner of the bags near the station.



Preliminary investigations showed that the man had intentionally left his bags at the station and gone to a nearby coffee shop.



The two bags were later found to contain personal clothing and food items.



Police investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, he may be fined up to S$1,000.