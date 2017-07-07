Man arrested for loansharking activities in Bukit Merah

SINGAPORE: A 33-year-old man was arrested for suspected involvement in loansharking activities, the police said on Friday (Jul 7).

The suspect was seen leaving a debtor note on Thursday at a unit at Blk 129 Bukit Merah View, police said in a news release.



Clementi Police Division officers used CCTV footage to establish the suspect's identity and arrested him at Blk 121 Bukit Merah View.



The suspect is believed to have carried out similar acts of harassment in Clementi, Jurong East, Jurong West and Bukit Merah.

He will be charged on Saturday.



If found guilty, he could be fined between S$5,000 and S$50,000, as well as jailed up to five years and given up to six strokes of the cane.

