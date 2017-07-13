Man arrested for luxury car rental scams involving S$90,000

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-man was arrested over at least seven cases of car rental scams involving about S$90,000 in all, police said on Thursday (Jul 13).

Police said they received multiple reports between May and July, in which a man would rent luxury cars by pretending to have made payments to the rental companies.

The man convinced the rental companies that he had paid through bank transfers, and had the cars delivered to him. When the victims discovered that no such payments had been made, the suspect would promptly abandon the vehicles.

Officers from Central Police Division established the man's identity and arrested him on Jul 7 at Block 525 Bedok North Street 3.

The scam victims lost a total of about S$90,000, police said.

The suspect will be charged on Friday. If convicted, he could be jailed up to ten years and fined.