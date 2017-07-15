Man arrested for misusing boarding pass to send his friend off at Changi Airport

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested on Jul 2 for misusing his boarding pass at the transit area of Changi Airport, authorities said on Friday (Jul 14).



The 28-year-old had bought a flight ticket to see his friend off, but had no intention of leaving Singapore himself, police said in a Facebook post.

Since June this year, 59 people have been arrested for misusing their boarding passes, police said.



Transit areas are gazetted as protected places.

Police reminded the public that those entering transit areas with a boarding pass "should only be there for the purpose of travelling to their next destinations".

Those who misuse their boarding pass to enter these areas may be fined S$1,000, jailed two years or both.

In April, two teenage students were arrested for buying plane tickets to meet Korean hip-hop star Simon Dominic in the transit area.

In February, a man was arrested for using his boarding pass to see his relatives off in the transit area. Another used his to make a fraudulent goods and services tax claim there.

Last September, two people used their boarding passes to enter the transit area to buy the iPhone 7, shortly after the device was launched. They, too, were arrested.