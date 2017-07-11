Man arrested for molest on Dhoby Ghaut-Raffles Place train

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for molesting a woman on a train during Monday morning rush hour, police said on Tuesday (Jul 11).

Shortly before 9am on Monday, the woman, 32, informed police that she had been molested by a man on board a train travelling from Dhoby Ghaut to Raffles Place.

The suspect, 33, alighted at Raffles Place MRT station and was arrested, police said. Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted, he could be jailed up to two years and/or caned.