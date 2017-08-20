Man arrested for offering to buy upskirt videos of students on Carousell, Locanto

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for offering to buy upskirt videos of female students online, police said in a news release on Sunday (Aug 20).



Between Wednesday and Friday, police received several reports over ads on online marketplace Carousell and classifieds website Locanto, offering to buy upskirt videos of female students.

Investigators established the identity of the suspect and arrested the 35-year-old man on Saturday. They seized two laptops and a portable hard disk, among other items.

Investigations are ongoing, police added.

If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$10,000 or a jail term of up to five years, or both.