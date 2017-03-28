Man arrested for possession of airsoft guns

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man was arrested on Monday (Mar 27) for the possession of airsoft guns.

In a media release on Tuesday, police said officers conducted a raid at the man's home along Woodlands Drive on Monday. They seized two airsoft guns with pellets and two handgun magazines with plastic cartridges.





Among the case exhibits seized were two airsoft guns. (Photo: SPF)

Investigations against the man are ongoing. If convicted, he could be jailed for up to three years, and faces a fine of up to S$5,000 for each gun in his possession.

Police said airsoft guns, or any guns which shoot pellets using compressed gas are regulated as "arms" under the Arms and Explosives Act. "No person, unless authorised by a Licence to Possess Arms, shall have in his possession or under his control any of such guns," police said.

"It is also an offence for anyone to import or export any arms or explosives or any parts of arms or explosives without a licence," police added. Those caught doing this could be jailed for up to three years and fined up to S$10,000 if found guilty.