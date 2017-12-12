Man arrested for rash act after throwing items from HDB block

SINGAPORE: A 20-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in several cases of rash act, the police said in a news release on Tuesday (Dec 12).

The police said they received several reports of items such as shoe racks, table and chairs thrown down from Block 52 Cassia Crescent between Thursday and Sunday.

After conducting extensive ground enquiries, officers from the Bedok Division was able to establish the identity of the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday.

The man will be charged in court on Wednesday. If convicted, he could be jailed up to six months and be fined.