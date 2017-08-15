Man arrested for robbing Bukit Batok shop with knife in bag

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested after he allegedly robbed a mobile phone shop with a knife hidden in his bag, police said on Tuesday (Aug 15).



On Monday afternoon, the man entered the shop at Bukit Batok Street 31 and said that he had a knife in his bag, a staff member of the shop said in a police report.



The man made off with a mobile phone.

Police said they arrested the 36-year-old suspect in the vicinity, and found a 25-cm-long knife on him.

The man will be charged with robbery on Wednesday.



If found guilty, he faces between three and 14 years in jail, as well as no less than 12 strokes of the cane.

