Man arrested for role in mobile phone replacement scam

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected role in a series of cheating cases involving mobile phones, police said on Saturday (Jul 15).

The police received a report in June this year regarding a potential misuse of the mobile phone protection programme. Preliminary investigations showed that between September and December 2016, the suspect had recruited 12 people to subscribe to the programme, which allowed members to replace a lost phone at a lower fee than the retail price.

As a reward, the suspect bought the 12 new phones of their choice. He is then believed to have misused the particulars of these people to submit requests for phone replacement by falsely declaring that the original phones were lost, police said, adding that 24 new mobile phones, worth an estimated S$35,400, were then delivered to the suspect and resold.

Police subsequently arrested the man at Block 649 Ang Mo Kio Avenue 5 on Jul 13, and investigations are ongoing.

Anyone found guilty of cheating may be jailed up to 10 years, and be liable to a fine.