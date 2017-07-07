Man arrested for scamming people of S$800,000 by impersonating police

SINGAPORE: A Taiwanese man has been arrested for alleged involvement in a scam involving impersonation of police.



The Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it alerted to the case on Thursday (Jul 5), after a 55-year-old woman received a call from an unknown person who claimed to be a police officer. The victim was told that she was being investigated by the police for money laundering offences and the call was then transferred to an unknown person who identified himself to be a police officer from a foreign country.

The victim was provided a link to an e-service website purportedly from the Singapore Police Force where she was told to key in her Internet banking credentials. Subsequently, the victim discovered that her bank account was accessed illegally without her knowledge and about S$225,000 had been transferred to unknown bank accounts, SPF said in a news release.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspect is believed to be involved in at least ten other similar cases in which the victims had suffered losses amounting to a total of more than S$800,000, SPF stated.

The suspect will be charged in court on Saturday. If convicted of the offence of dishonestly receiving stolen property, he faces up to five years' jail and a fine.