Man arrested for series of fake gold scams

SINGAPORE: A 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly carrying out a series of fake gold scams at various pawnshops, police said in a news release on Friday (Nov 10).

The police said they received a report on Wednesday that someone had pawned gold bangles that were believed to be fake.



"Further investigation revealed that several similar cases were reported between Nov 1 and Nov 8 at other pawnshops," said the police.

Officers from the Bedok Police Division conducted an investigation to establish his identity and the suspect was arrested on Thursday while he was trying to leave the country.

Preliminary investigations showed he was involved in at least five gold scams.

He will be charged on Saturday. If found guilty, the man could face a jail term of up to 10 years and fined.

Advertisement