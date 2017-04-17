Man arrested for setting fire to books at St Hilda's Church

SINGAPORE: A 60-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly intentionally causing a fire at St Hilda's Church, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said on Monday (Apr 17).

In a news release, the police said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) received a report of black smoke coming from the roof of the Anglican church at 41 Ceylon Road at about 7am on Sunday.

SCDF dispatched two fire engines, a Red Rhino, two fire bikes, an ambulance and two support vehicles to the scene.

The blaze involved some books inside a room on the second floor and was confined to the room, and firefighters extinguished it quickly using a compressed air foam system, SPF said.

There were no reported injuries and police investigations are still ongoing, they added.

The suspect will be charged in court on Tuesday for mischief by fire, which is punishable with life imprisonment or up to 10 years' imprisonment and a fine.