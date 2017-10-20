Man arrested for setting off fireworks in Ang Mo Kio

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for allegedly setting off fireworks at the roof garden of Block 307A Ang Mo Kio Avenue 1, the police said in a news release on Friday (Oct 20).

The police said they were alerted to "loud sounds" believed to be from fireworks at about 10.30pm on Wednesday.

Officers identified the 37-year-old suspect through ground enquiries and arrested him at about 1.30pm on Friday. Investigations are ongoing.

If convicted of discharging dangerous fireworks, the suspect may be punished with a fine of between S$2,000 and S$10,000 and a jail term of up to two years.

The use of fireworks in Singapore was first regulated in 1969 when lighting fireworks during Chinese New Year celebrations became a serious public issue, causing fires in some cases.

Stricter laws were then imposed. In 1972, a total ban on the use of fireworks was put in place under the Dangerous Fireworks Act. Exceptions are granted for certain events where appropriate safety precautions have been adopted.

