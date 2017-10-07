Man arrested for stealing fire alarm panel batteries

SINGAPORE: A 32-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Oct 6) for the suspected thefts of batteries from fire alarm panels, police said in a new release.

Police had received several reports between March and October of the thefts of batteries from panels located at multi-storey carparks of various housing estates.

By inserting a capacitor into the alarm panels, the suspect was able to deactivate the alarm trigger, allowing him to steal the batteries.

With the aid of police cameras, the suspect’s identity was established and the man was arrested along Punggol Way on Friday. Police also seized a bag of capacitors, universal keys to fire alarm panels and some tools.

The suspect will be charged on Saturday for theft. He faces up to three years’ jail, a fine, or both.

"Removing the battery from a fire alarm panel will affect the operations of the fire alarm, and jeopardise safety of the public in the event of a fire," police said, adding that action will be taken against "anyone who displays such blatant disregard to the safety and wellbeing of the public."

