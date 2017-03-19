Man arrested for stealing laptops from church in Telok Blangah

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stealing four laptops from a church along Telok Blangah Road, police said in a news release on Sunday (Mar 19).

The theft was discovered by a staff member of the church, who reported the loss to police at about 2pm on Saturday.

The four missing laptops were estimated to be worth more than S$4,000 in all.



Police officers identified the suspect with the help of CCTV footage and arrested him along Maritime Square at about 4.40am on Sunday.

He will be charged on Monday. If convicted, he faces up to seven years in jail and is also liable to be fined.