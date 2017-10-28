Man arrested for stealing motorcycle in Bedok multi-storey car park

SINGAPORE: A 31-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of having stolen a motorcycle, police said in a news release on Friday (Oct 27).

On Oct 20, police received a report at 6.20am that a motorcycle was stolen from a multi-storey car park of Block 116A Bedok North Road.



The man was arrested at 7pm a week later, near Block 528, Bedok North Street 3.

The man will be charged on Saturday. If found guilty of theft of a motor vehicle, he can be jailed for up to seven years and fined.

The police also advised members of the public to take the following crime prevention measures:

- Park your motorcycle in well-lit areas

- Install an anti-theft alarm for your motorcycle

- Use a motorcycle canvas to cover the motorcycle, securing both ends

- Use additional locking devices such as disc brake locks or install a suspension guard

- Remove the ignition key and lock the motorcycle, whenever it is left unattended.



