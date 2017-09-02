Man arrested for suspected involvement in JB accident that killed Singaporean: Report

SINGAPORE: Malaysian police have arrested the man believed to be behind the wheel of a car that hit and killed Singaporean Justinian Tan in an accident in Johor Baru on Aug 25, Malaysia's Berita Harian reported on Saturday (Sep 2).

The 30-year-old suspect was detained on Friday evening and released on police bail on Saturday, according to the Malay daily.

Johor police chief Mohd Khalil Kader Mohd reportedly confirmed that the suspect was arrested after he was found driving the car at 3pm on Friday.

He added that the suspect's car has also been detained for investigations, and authorities will refer the findings to the Deputy Public Prosecutor after the probe is complete, the report stated.

Mr Tan, 24, had been with five other friends in Johor Baru for supper on the day of the accident, and they were heading back to their car along Jalan Dato Abdullah Tahir in Taman Abad at about 3am when the accident happened. He died of his injuries after being taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital.

Another member of the group, 24-year-old Brandon Yeo, was struck by the Malaysian-registered car as well. He suffered a broken femur, but has since been discharged from the hospital.

