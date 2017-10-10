Man arrested for thefts from stores along Orchard Road

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of thefts from departmental stores along Orchard Road.

Between July and August this year, police received reports from retailers that their merchandise had been stolen, according to a news release on Tuesday (Oct 10),

A 39-year-old suspect was arrested on Monday along Yishun Street 11. Earphones, speakers and gift cards were seized as case evidence, said police.

He will be charged in court on Wednesday for theft-in-dwelling. If found guilty, he faces a jail term of up to seven years and is also liable to a fine.

Police advised shop owners to install an anti-theft alarm system and keep display items locked in display cabinets to prevent such incidents from happening again.