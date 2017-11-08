Man arrested for thefts of bicycles and electric scooters

SINGAPORE: A 37-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in several thefts of bicycles and electric scooters, the police said in a press release on Wednesday (Nov 8).

Between October and November this year, the police received several reports of bicycles and electric scooters stolen from bicycle bays at Bukit Batok, Teck Whye Lane, Keat Hong Close and Choa Chu Kang public housing estates.

Items seized by the police as case exhibits. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The suspect was arrested on Tuesday at Block 160, Jalan Teck Whye. Two electric scooters and a bicycle were among several items seized by the police.

The suspect will be charged on Thursday. If found guilty, he may be jailed up to three years or fined, or both.