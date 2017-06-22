Man arrested for throwing ofo bike from Upper Boon Keng Road HDB block

SINGAPORE: A 47-year-old man has been arrested for throwing a bicycle from the 15th floor of Blk 11, Upper Boon Keng Road.

Police said they were alerted to the case at 5.38am on Thursday (Jun 22).

Channel NewsAsia understands the bicycle belonged to the bicycle-sharing start-up ofo and that the man is believed to have been drunk at the time.

The suspect will be charged in court on Friday. If convicted of committing a rash act, he faces up to six months' jail, and a fine of up to S$2,500, or both.

This is the third such case this month where bicycles from bike-sharing start-up companies have been damaged in this fashion.



Four teens have been arrested in connection with an incident where a man was filmed throwing a bicycle into a canal near Punggol and a 14-year-old was nabbed after he was caught on video flinging an ofo bike from an Housing Development Board block in Whampoa.