Man arrested for using force against NEA officer who caught him smoking

SINGAPORE: A man was arrested for grabbing the arm of a National Environment Agency (NEA) officer who caught him smoking in an area where he was not allowed to do so.

Last Tuesday, four NEA enforcement officers at Woodlands Centre Road saw the man smoking under a covered walkway - an area in which smoking is not allowed.

When the man was stopped by the NEA officers, he refused to give his particulars when asked. Instead, he "forcefully grabbed" the arm of the one of the officers, police said in a news release on Monday (Aug 14).



The police were called, and they arrested 57-year-old man for using criminal force against the NEA officer.



If convicted of using criminal force to deter a public servant from carrying out his duties, the man could be jailed for up to four years and/or fined.