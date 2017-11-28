Man arrested for vandalising police cameras in Jurong West

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly vandalising police cameras installed at a housing board block in Jurong West, said the police on Tuesday (Nov 28).

The damage was discovered on Monday when a maintenance check was done on the cameras at Block 212 Boon Lay Place. Police found that the exterior of the cameras were burnt.

After conducting ground enquiries and looking through images from police cameras, the suspect was arrested within two hours, said the police in a news release.



The suspect will be charged in court on Wednesday.

Those convicted of vandalism may be jailed for up to three years or fined a maximum of S$2,000. Repeat offenders can also be given between three and eight strokes of the cane.

