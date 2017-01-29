Man arrested over deaths of woman and daughter in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Jan 28) evening in connection with the deaths of a woman and a young girl.



The incident happened at Block 619 Woodlands Drive 52.



Police said the victims are a woman aged 39 and a four-year-old girl.

Channel NewsAsia understands they are mother and daughter. The suspect, who was seen being led away by police officers at around 11pm on Saturday evening, is believed to be the woman's husband.

JUST IN: A man led away by @SingaporePolice officers at alleged crime scene at woodlands. A woman & her young daughter found dead pic.twitter.com/ii0H0ccYBu — LeongWaiKitCNA (@LeongWaiKitCNA) January 28, 2017

A call for help had been made, authorities said.



Channel NewsAsia understands the two bodies were found in the bedroom.

The family’s next door neighbour Hilmi said the family had moved beside his unit for at least three years.

"My neighbour is a very private family. We seldom talk. Sometimes when I pass by their home, I try to say hi, good morning and greet them. The response is very low - a quick smile, that's all," Mr Hilmi said.

Channel NewsAsia also noticed a burnt smell on the 6th floor where the incident took place.



Police, who have classified the case as unnatural death, are investigating.