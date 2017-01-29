Channel NewsAsia

Man arrested over deaths of woman and daughter in Woodlands

The incident happened at Block 619 Woodlands Drive 52. 

  • By Leong Wai Kit
  • Posted 28 Jan 2017 23:23
  • Updated 29 Jan 2017 01:58
The scene at Woodlands Drive 52 on Saturday (Jan 28). (Photo: Leong Wai Kit)

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Jan 28) evening in connection with the deaths of a woman and a young girl.

Police said the victims are a woman aged 39 and a four-year-old girl. 

Channel NewsAsia understands they are mother and daughter. The suspect, who was seen being led away by police officers at around 11pm on Saturday evening, is believed to be the woman's husband. 

A call for help had been made, authorities said.

Channel NewsAsia understands the two bodies were found in the bedroom.

The family’s next door neighbour Hilmi said the family had moved beside his unit for at least three years.

"My neighbour is a very private family. We seldom talk. Sometimes when I pass by their home, I try to say hi, good morning and greet them. The response is very low - a quick smile, that's all," Mr Hilmi said.

Channel NewsAsia also noticed a burnt smell on the 6th floor where the incident took place.

Police, who have classified the case as unnatural death, are investigating.  

- CNA/hs/ec