Man arrested over deaths of mother and daughter in Woodlands

SINGAPORE: A 41-year-old man was arrested on Saturday (Jan 28) evening in connection with the deaths of a woman and a young girl.



The incident happened at Block 619 Woodlands Drive 52.



Police said the victims are a woman aged 39 and a four-year-old girl.

Channel NewsAsia understands they are mother and daughter. The suspect, who was seen being led away by police officers at around 11pm on Saturday evening, is believed to be the woman's husband.

A call for help had been made, authorities said.



Channel NewsAsia understands the two bodies were found in the bedroom.