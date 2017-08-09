Man arrested over employment scam promising help with Australian work visas

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was arrested for his suspected involvement in a scam in which he promised to help victims apply for Australian work visas, police said in a media release on Wednesday (Aug 9).



Police received several reports between March and May from victims who said the man promised that he could help them apply for visas to work in Australia.

He collected deposits from the victims, then became uncontactable after that.



Police officers eventually identified the suspect and arrested him on Tuesday.



Preliminary investigations revealed that man is believed to be involved in multiple such cases involving a total of about S$30,000. Investigations are ongoing.

If found guilty, he can face up to 10 years in jail and is also liable to be fined.

