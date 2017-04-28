Man arrested over gang-related graffiti in Bugis area

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of vandalism cases in the Bugis area, the police said on Friday (Apr 28).

The suspect allegedly scrawled graffiti on the facades of five buildings - the National Design Centre, Fu Lu Shou Complex, The Prospex, OG Albert Complex and Bugis+ Shopping Centre - and police were alerted to the cases on Monday.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the graffiti was gang-related and written in Mandarin.

Officers from the Central Police Division identified the suspect with the help of CCTV images and arrested him along Hougang Avenue 8 on Thursday.

A marker pen, bicycle and some clothing were also seized from him.

Advertisement

The man will be charged in court for vandalism on Saturday. If convicted, he faces a fine of up to S$2,000 or a maximum jail term of three years as well as between three and eight strokes of the cane.