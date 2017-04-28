Man arrested over scam involving sale of shopping vouchers

SINGAPORE: A 27-year-old man has been arrested over several cases of cheating involving the sale of discounted shopping vouchers online, the police said on Friday (Apr 28).

In a news release, the authorities said they received a report from a victim at about 5.50pm on Monday. The victim claimed the suspect was selling S$380 worth of shopping vouchers at a discounted price of S$300 on online marketplace Carousell.



According to the victim's report, she placed an order and met up with the man, who handed her a sealed envelope in return for the cash payment. He left immediately after receiving the payment before she could verify the contents of the envelope.

The victim later realised the envelope contained only S$30 worth of shopping vouchers and other unrelated documents, she said.

Officers from the Central Police Division identified the suspect and arrested him on Wednesday.

The man is believed to be involved in several similar cases of cheating and investigations against him are ongoing, the police said.

If found guilty of cheating, he may be punished with up to 10 years in jail and a fine.

There have been a number of cheating cases involving the use of Carousell in recent months. Last month, two men were arrested after they failed to deliver tickets to a Coldplay concert in Singapore after touting them on Carousell and receiving payment from several victims. In January, a 31-year-old man was also sentenced to 16 months' jail for cheating shoppers who were looking to buy new iPhone 7s on Carousell of more than S$10,000 in less than a month.

In the news release, the police advised members of the public to take precautions when making online purchases, such as only buying from reputable vendors, checking the goods before making payments where possible and avoiding giving out information that is unnecessary for the purchase.