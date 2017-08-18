Man arrested over selling counterfeit goods worth S$53,000

SINGAPORE: A man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in selling counterfeit luxury watches and watch accessories online, the police announced in a news release on Friday (Aug 18).

Officers from the Criminal Investigation Department conducted a raid at Beach Road on Wednesday and arrested the 34-year-old.

During the raid, 1,102 pieces of "trademark infringing goods" - such as watches and watch accessories including straps and buckles - were seized, police said. The estimated street value of the items seized was about S$53,000.

Some of the items seized by police. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

According to the police, the suspect had used e-commerce platforms to order counterfeit goods from "foreign sources" before reselling them locally via a social platform.



If convicted of selling or distributing goods with falsely applied trademarks, the man could be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

