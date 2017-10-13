Man arrested for stealing underwear in Bedok Reservoir estate

SINGAPORE: A 26-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in a series of underwear theft in Bedok Reservoir estate, the police said on Friday (Oct 13).

In a news release, the police said they received a report on Monday about an undergarment stolen at Block 135 Bedok Reservoir Road.

The suspect was identified with the help of footage from police cameras and was arrested on Thursday along Bedok Reservoir Road.

Preliminary investigations found that the man is believed to have been involved in other similar cases in Bedok Reservoir estate, the police said. Investigations against him are ongoing.

Anyone convicted of theft faces a punishment of up to three years in jail and a fine.