Man at ‘high risk’ of reoffending sentenced to nine years’ preventive detention

SINGAPORE: A 52-year-old man who has been in and out of prison since his teens was on Tuesday (May 2) sentenced to nine years in preventive detention for what the district judge called a “stunning” array of charges.

Johari Mohd pleaded guilty on Tuesday to nine of 27 charges, including six for theft, two for assaulting policemen and one for using criminal force against an officer. The rest of the charges were taken into consideration during sentencing.

“This court has never seen a PD (preventive detention) report which has assessed an offender with such a high risk (of reoffending),” said District Judge Low Wee Ping. The report stated there is a 70 per cent chance Johari would commit a crime within two years of release.

Johari had been arrested five times within a period of nine months from April 2016 for committing a variety of offences. That was just five months after his release from prison.



The month before, in Mar 2016, he had taken a friend’s mobile phone from her bag when she was not paying attention. This happened at a Lucky Plaza pub where Johari and the victim were drinking with friends.



Johari handed over the stolen phone only when another member of the group became suspicious of him and lied that he had been captured on CCTV.

While under police investigation for this offence, Johari struck again. On Jul 27, he stole cash – S$1,340, US$20 and RM$200 – from 13 Mendaki employees while they were busy at a Hari Raya event in the next building. Johari, who was alone in the office clearing the rubbish bins, took the opportunity to go through everyone’s bags and pocket the cash. He was arrested the day after and released on bail.

He also stole five cans of beer in August and another three cans in December, chalking up two more arrests. Both times, he was released on bail.

In Jan 2017, he stole from another victim at Blowfish Club at International Building, pocketing a mobile phone, a Samsung tablet, other items and cash worth a total of more than S$750.



Minutes later, Johari, who was drunk, got into a fight at Orchard Towers. When the police arrived, Johari resisted arrest, assaulting two policemen and spitting at another. He has been held in remand since.

Johari has been in and out of prison since he was 17. Apart from several thefts, his previous offences include robbery with hurt. At 38, he was sentenced to corrective training for eight years.