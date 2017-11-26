Man caught illegally riding e-scooter along PIE

SINGAPORE: A man was stopped by officers while riding his electric scooter along the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Sunday morning (Nov 26).

In a Facebook post, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said that LTA officers and traffic police officers "nabbed an e-scooter rider who was riding illegally on the roads" at around "9am to 9.30am" on Sunday.

"The rider was caught along the PIE before Eng Neo exit," LTA said, adding that his "non-compliant Personal Mobility Device" was seized.

"It is illegal to ride PMDs on the road and doing so endangers both the rider and other road users. We will continue to conduct regular enforcement operations against errant PMD users to keep our roads safe for all users.

The man is currently assisting LTA with their investigations.

Video circulating on social media and WhatsApp showed the man, dressed in a white T-shirt and black trousers, riding in the middle lane along a stretch of the PIE while being overtaken by other vehicles.

Photos also showed him with a policeman and a traffic police officer on the shoulder of the highway, with the electric scooter parked on the side.