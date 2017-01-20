Man charged for 2010 Kallang murder after 6 years on the run

SINGAPORE: A 25-year-old man was charged on Friday (Jan 20) with the murder of a construction worker in 2010 after more than six years on the run.

Donny Meluda is accused of murder with common intention for allegedly being part of a gang of four that robbed and killed Indian national construction worker Shanmuganathan Dillidurai during a violent crime spree in Kallang in May 2010.



Donny's three accomplices were caught and have been dealt with by the courts.



Hairee Anak Landak was sentenced to 33 years' jail and 24 strokes of the cane; Micheal Garing was given the death penalty while Tony Imba was handed a life sentence and 24 strokes of the cane



Micheal and Tony have appealed against their sentences. The Court of Appeal has yet to deliver a verdict after a hearing last year.



Donny was arrested in Malaysia and handed over to Singapore authorities on Jan 18.



He appeared in court on Friday and remained expressionless as the murder charge was read to him by a Malay interpreter.



Donny will be remanded for three weeks for CID investigations. He will next appear in court on Jan 27.



If convicted, he faces the death penalty.