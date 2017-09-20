Man charged for abandoning pet stingrays at reservoir

SINGAPORE: A 48-year-old man was charged in court on Wednesday (Sep 20) for allegedly abandoning his pet stingrays at Lower Seletar Reservoir.



Larry Tan Chin Guan was charged for releasing three Motoro stingrays on Jun 2 between 3pm and 4pm.

According to the Agri-Food & Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA), the offence is punishable under the Animals and Birds Act.

AVA said the stingrays were released without reasonable cause or excuse. Motoro or peacock-eye stingrays are freshwater tropical fish from South America.



Tan is also expected to face a separate charge by PUB in relation to the case.



The case will be heard again on Sep 26.