Man charged for assaulting policeman, security guard on Christmas Eve

SINGAPORE: A 66-year-old man was charged in court on Tuesday (Jan 2) for assaulting a police officer and a security guard late on Christmas Eve.

Lam Joon Hin is accused of using criminal force against Bahari Matsam, a security guard at Ngee Ann City, after being denied entry into Takashimaya, which was closed.

Lam had allegedly pushed the security guard and grabbed his neck near the entrance of the mall at about 10pm.

Two police officers on patrol heard the commotion between the two men. One of the officers, Adrian Tan Kar Wee, approached Lam to calm him down.

But Lam was allegedly agitated and aggressive. At about 10.10pm, Lam is said to have grabbed the officer’s right wrist and punched him on the left cheek. Lam is also accused of using vulgarities on Mr Tan.

Lam currently faces five charges – three counts of assault under the Penal Code, and two counts of using abusive language under the Protection from Harassment Act.

Lam may be jailed up to seven years, fined and caned if convicted of assaulting the police officer.

He may also be jailed for up to three months and fined S$1,500 if convicted of using force against the security guard.