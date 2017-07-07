Man charged for molesting woman on board MRT train

SINGAPORE: A 44-year-old man caught molesting an unidentified woman on board an MRT train was charged Friday (Jul 7) morning with outrage of modesty.

Sim Teck Chye allegedly stroked the woman’s thigh on board an East-West Line train on Sunday.



Another passenger took photos and a video of the man and posted them on Facebook the same day. In the video, the man's hand was seen resting near the thigh of a woman sitting sitting next to him. The photos showed his hand touching her left thigh.

Police officers subsequently established Sim’s identity and, based on a tip-off from a member of the public on Wednesday, arrested him at Hougang Mall.

Sim will be remanded for two weeks at the Institute of Mental Health for a psychiatric evaluation.

If convicted of outrage of modesty, he could be jailed for up to two years and caned.

